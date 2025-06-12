Game Preview: Jacksonville Sharks at Green Bay Blizzard: June 13

June 12, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard (7-3) host the Jacksonville Sharks (7-3) this Friday night in a heavyweight showdown between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Kickoff at the Resch Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST.

The Blizzard enter this week with high spirits after beating the Iowa Barnstormers last Friday night. Iowa took an early lead in that game, but after the first quarter, Green Bay started clicking. After briefly trailing in the third quarter, the Blizzard retook the lead and pulled away, ending the night with a 52-32 victory.

Jacksonville enters this week's matchup after a huge win over the Arizona Rattlers. The Sharks started hot, quickly jumping out to a large lead. Arizona battled back but could not quite get the job done. The Sharks never trailed in this one and defended their turf with a 54-48 win.

This will be the third time that the Blizzard and Sharks have faced each other since Jacksonville entered the league in 2024. Green Bay won both matchups against the Sharks last season, which included a game to clinch a playoff berth in the first matchup a year ago. However, that was a very different Sharks team, as they were 2-9 at that point in their season.

If the Sharks want to leap ahead of the Blizzard in the Eastern Conference standings, they will first need to slow down QB Max Meylor. Meylor threw five touchdown passes a week ago and now has 34 passing touchdowns on the season, which leads the league. Meylor is also second in the IFL in passing yards this season (1,473). Also, Jacksonville needs to contain ATH Jazeric Peterson. Peterson, in only his second game with Green Bay, proved that he is a threat in both the passing game as well as on special teams. Against the Barnstormers, he had a kick return touchdown as well as a receiving touchdown. The kick return touchdown was his second in as many games. Defensively, the Sharks need to know where DB Nijul Canada is on the field. Canada is third in the IFL and leads the team in tackles (59.5). A week ago, he had four and a half tackles, including a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. Another defensive threat is DB Cail Jackson Jr. Jackson, against Iowa, had three and a half tackles and four pass breakups. That performance earned him the Fan Vote Blizzard Player of the Game as well as the Rock Solid Fencing De-Fence-Ive Player of the Game.

If Green Bay wants to get one step closer to the top of the Eastern Conference, they will first need to corral WR Jaedon Stoshak. Stoshak is fifth in the IFL in touchdowns (11) and averages a touchdown per game. Keeping him out of the endzone would help keep the scoring low for the Sharks. Blizzard QB Max Meylor will have to locate DB Malik Jones. Jones is a ball-hawk, leading the league in interceptions (six), and has two fumble recoveries this year. Back in Week 1, Jones had four tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery, which earned him IFL Defensive Player of the Week honors. Keeping the ball away from him will help Green Bay's offense run efficiently. In addition, protecting Meylor from DL Kivon Bennett will be a tough task. Bennett is tied for second in the IFL in sacks (four) while also having eight tackles-for-loss on the year. Keeping Meylor clean will help the offense run up the score on the Jacksonville defense.

Friday night is Military Appreciation Night! All veterans who have served and those who are currently serving will receive a free ticket to the game by showing a valid ID at the Resch Center box office. The festivities start at 5:00 PM with a block party outside the arena! There will be music from Operation Song, military vehicles, inflatables, games, and more! Then, when the gates open, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Blizzard military night car flag. Before kickoff, Wisconsin native and American Idol contestant Franki Moscato will perform the National Anthem! Halftime will feature a performance by Operation Song, followed by the ever-famous Snow Storm! Join us for a night of appreciation for our service men and women and some Blizzard football!







