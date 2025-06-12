Week 13 Preview: Sharks vs Blizzard

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks head to Green Bay to take on the Blizzard in big conference showdown game. The Sharks are coming off a big win over the Arizona Rattlers and are looking to build on that momentum. This will be the first of two games against the Blizzard with both having huge playoff implications. Both teams come into the contest with 7-3 records. This game will determine the second-place finisher in the Eastern Conference. In the last meeting between the two teams, Green Bay held on for a 45-42 victory.

The Sharks are looking to get their first win over Green Bay in this two-game series. Tyler Huff and Green Bay quarterback Maxwell Meylor will go head-to-head in this matchup. Last week, Huff recorded 79 passing yards and 73 rushing yards with three rushing touchdowns to put the Sharks on top and get their 1st home win against Arizona. With the help of running back Larry McCammon and wide receiver Ka'ron Ashley, the Sharks gained 120 rushing yards in their last game.

Green Bay currently has a four-game win streak that they are looking to keep alive. Their last game versus the Iowa Barnstormers started off slow, but the Blizzard took control of the game in the second quarter Meylor recorded 166 passing yards and five touchdowns. As a team, Green Bay recorded 81 rushing yards last game. This match up will be a battle against offenses.







