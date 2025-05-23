Week 10 Preview: Sharks vs Freight

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Sharks (5-2) and Fishers Freight (1-5) meet for the second week in a row, this time in Fishers, Indiana. Last week in Jacksonville, the Sharks dominated the game from start to finish, accumulating a 59-27 win in front of their home crowd.

The Sharks never trailed, with Kaleb Barker accounting for multiple scores both through the air and on the ground. Backup QB Blaine Espinosa also contributed, throwing and running for late touchdowns. Defensively, Jacksonville forced multiple turnovers and controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the game.

Fishers Freight struggled to keep pace, missing key opportunities and failing to slow down the Sharks' powerful offense. However, facing the same opponent in consecutive weeks adds a new dimension to this matchup as back-to-back games against the same team are rare. The Freight has had a full week to study film, assess weaknesses, and make tactical adjustments. Jacksonville's game strategies are fresh in their mind, and they have a chance to counter with a fresh game plan.

The Sharks will look to carry last week's momentum into an on-the-road environment as they aim to increase their record to 6-2 and make a clean sweep against the Freight.







