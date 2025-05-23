Tulsa Pulls off Miracle in Final Second

May 23, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, scored 23 points in the last 2:30 minutes of the game to win by a final of 56-51, sweeping Iowa in the regular season and advancing to an Eastern Conference best, 6-2 record.

The Barnstormers opened the game with a 30-yard touchdown pass on the first play from James Cahoon to Keshaun Taylor to make it 7-0, Iowa. On the ensuing kickoff, a forced fumble by Iowa was recovered by Tulsa in their own endzone for a safety, pushing the score to 9-0 Barnstormers in the first 0:52 seconds of the game. Tulsa finally touched the ball on offense for the first time and made the most of it, executing a fake QB run ending in a shovel pass to Cole Blackman in the back of the endzone from the 4-yard line to make it 9-7 Iowa. Despite great field position defensively for the Oilers, it was a 45-yard touchdown connection in the air to Taylor for his second score of the half to give the Barnstormers a 16-7 edge at the end of the first.

The Oilers fought back in response with a 4-yard rushing touchdown by "Sauce" Rogers and after a penalty on the extra point giving Tulsa better field position, they elected to go for two and convert with a QB sneak by TJ Edwards II, making the score line 16-15, Iowa. Quian Williams for the Barnstormers found his first touchdown of the game via a reception over the middle to carve out a 23-15 lead for Iowa, but it was a 24-yard snag by Jerminic Smith over the end wall in the back of the endzone that slotted Tulsa within two points again, 23-21 Barnstormers. Gabriel Rui for Iowa missed a field goal attempt at the end of the half to leave the score at 23-21, leading into the break.

Tulsa opened the second half with a 5-yard floater to Rogers for a score to give them their first lead of the evening at 27-23. Iowa punched back with a one-on-one fade to Williams for a receiving touchdown to make the game 30-27, Barnstormers. Despite a rushing touchdown from Edwards II the Oilers found themselves down 37-27 at the end of the third.

The Barnstormers found the endzone twice to open the fourth-quarter scoring and had a game-high 18-point lead of 51-33 with just 2:30 minutes left in the game. Edwards II, on a 12-yard scramble, found the goal line to make it 51-41 after a successful QB sneak for a two-point conversion. Jonah Edwards placed a perfect onside kick, recovered by Tulsa to give the Oilers a chance. A 43-yard touchdown grab by Blackman on the first play of the drive brought the game to 51-49. An interception by Taylor Hawkins with less than a minute left allowed the Tulsa offense a chance down by two. With 0:01 left in the game, Edwards II scrambled to his right and found Tre Harvey wide open in the right corner of the endzone to give Tulsa the lead back, 56-51. The final Hail Mary by Iowa was picked off by Hawkins, giving an almost identical ending to this game as the first win in franchise history back on April 22, 2023, which happened in this same building. Tulsa wins by a final of 56-51 and advances to a 6-2 record, putting them at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Tulsa comes back home to face the Quad City Steamwheelers on Friday, May 30, kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about Tulsa Indoor Football.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.