Steamwheelers to Give Away NFT Digital Bobbleheads on June 14th, Sponsored by XUSD Blockchain

May 23, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







Moline, IL - The Quad City Steamwheelers are proud to announce an exciting digital twist to game day! The Saturday, June 14th home game against the Fishers Freight will now feature the debut of exclusive NFT Digital Bobbleheads, presented by XUSD Blockchain. The original promotional plan for XUSD to airdrop of their X1 Token will be take place later in the year.

Fans in attendance at Vibrant Arena with an active MetaMask digital wallet will receive access to a limited edition NFT Bobblehead featuring one of several Steamwheelers players. These collectibles are digitally unique, tradable globally, and represent the next generation of sports memorabilia.

"We're always looking for ways to innovate and engage our fans, and this partnership with XUSD Blockchain allows us to do just that," said Doug Bland, Managing Partner of the Quad City Steamwheelers. "Combining the excitement of indoor football with cutting-edge blockchain technology gives our fans something truly special."

Each NFT bobblehead will be a limited edition, with multiple variations released to represent key players on the 2025 roster. These digital assets can be stored, displayed, or traded, offering a new layer of fan interaction that goes far beyond the arena walls.

XUSD Blockchain, creators of the World's first asset backed crypto currency the X1 StableCoin, continues to lead innovation in real-world utility and blockchain-backed engagement. This event marks one of the first times an indoor football team has integrated digital collectibles into a live game day experience.

XUSD and the Steamwheelers will post a detailed video with instructions on how fans can activate a FREE MetaMask digital wallet, which is all that is required to receive a Bobblehead on June 14th.

Tickets for the June 14th game are available now at www.steamwheelersfootball.com/tickets.

Please contact info@SteamwheelersFootball.com with any questions regarding our June 14th game promotion.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.