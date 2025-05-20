Mini-Wheelers Kids Football Camp June 13th

Quad Cities, IL/IA - The Quad City Steamwheelers are thrilled to announce the return of the Mini-Wheelers Kids Football Camp presented by MOO'V Real Milk! Taking place on Thursday, June 13th from 1-3 PM at Vibrant Arena at The MARK. This high-energy, interactive camp gives kids ages 4-15 the unforgettable opportunity to run drills, play games, and meet the entire 2025 Steamwheelers roster-plus a special appearance from our beloved mascot, Steamboat Willie!

All participating campers will receive:

A Mini-Wheelers Camp T-Shirt

One (1) ticket to the Steamwheelers' June 14th home game

Access to a free post-camp autograph session

Water will be provided, and families will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets for the June 14th game when redeeming their child's camp ticket.

"This is one of our favorite events of the year," said Destiny Brown, General Manager of the Quad City Steamwheelers. Continuing she added, "...we have the opportunity host local youth from all over the Quad Cities community and provide them a personal camp experience with professional athletes!" Whether your child is new to football or a seasoned Mini-Wheeler, this is a can't-miss opportunity to learn the game, make memories, and meet the stars of Quad Cities' most exciting professional sports team.

Registration is just $65, and space is limited. Sign up today at SteamwheelersFootball.com/KidsCamp and join us for an unforgettable afternoon of football fun!







