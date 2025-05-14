Game 8 Preview: Quad City vs. Tulsa

May 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

In a potential IFL playoffs preview, after suffering their first defeat of the season, the 6-1 Quad City Steamwheelers will take on the 4-2 Tulsa Oilers in a big Eastern Conference battle between the conference's number one and number four teams. This game could shake up the playoff picture, so expect a physical and gritty game between two teams with MVP-caliber quarterbacks.

Things are about to get spooky at Vibrant Arena! The Steamwheelers will take the field in custom Halloween-themed jerseys, setting the stage for a thrilling night. Fans can also experience a Haunted House attraction inside the Vibrant Arena Conference Center presented by Asylum of Mad Dreams & Slick Willy Radio, ensuring the Halloween spirit comes early in 2025! In addition to the Halloween-themed jerseys, the Steamwheelers will be wearing gold helmets to complete their Halloween look, which is part fright, part flash, and all football.

The Party Cove is open to general admission on Friday night! There are no better seats in the house than the Tyson Foods Party Cove, so be sure to come down or call the Vibrant Arena box office to get your tickets!

Kick-off is at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, May 16, at XUSD Field at Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, IL. To watch online, head over to the IFL Network.

The Steamwheelers are coming off their first loss of the season against their rivals, the Green Bay Blizzard, but sit at 6-1 and in first place in the Eastern Conference. In the 47-25 loss, the outing was marked by offensive struggles, rare for the Wheelers so far this season. Quarterback Demry Croft, who started his first game of the season, threw for just 40 yards with one rushing touchdown and an interception. Daquan Neal, who came in late in the third quarter, added a touchdown pass to Jordan Vesey, who extended his scoring streak to three games. Running back Jarrod Ware Jr. contributed 24 receiving yards. Defensively, Bubba Arslanian led with 10 tackles, and KeShaun Moore added seven in the loss. On the season, the Wheelers' offense is led by their rushing game, being second in the league in rushing yards per game with 100 yards and leading the league in rushing yards per attempt with 5.2. On the other side of the ball, the stalwart Steamwheeler defense is tied for first in the league in sacks with eight on the season, while also leading the league in fumbles with six.

Jarrod Ware Jr. / RB - The former Tulsa Oiler will look to get back on track against his old team after his three-game touchdown streak was broken in last week's loss to Green Bay. Only recording nine rushing yards and 24 receiving yards last week, Ware Jr. will have an even more challenging task going against an Oiler defense that allows the fewest rushing yards per game with 55.2.

Chima Dunga / DL - Another former Oiler, Dunga will undoubtedly be hungry to dish out revenge to his team from last year and play with a fire that will drive him to prove himself. With only one tackle last game and five on the season, Dunga will go against a Tulsa offensive line that has only given up four sacks all season, which ranks them near the middle of the pack but better than most teams.

Last week, the Oilers extended their franchise-best win streak to three games with a 62-57 victory over the Iowa Barnstormers. Quarterback TJ Edwards accounted for eight total touchdowns, while the Oilers' "Swiss Army knife" player, Sauce Rogers, added two scores, including a kickoff return and a 24-yard reception. Receiver Cole Blackman caught three first-half touchdowns, while defensive back Taylor Hawkins grabbed his third interception in two games. Tulsa's defense forced multiple turnovers and sacks, which helped the Oilers build a 30-point lead before holding off a late Iowa surge. On offense, the Oilers are second in the league in points per game with 46.2 points, mainly led by quarterback TJ Edwards II, who is second in the league in rushing yards with 322 yards and ninth in passing yards with 658. On defense, Tulsa is third in the league with nine interceptions, helped by defensive backs Taylor Hawkins and Tre Harvey, both having three interceptions each.

TJ Edwards II / QB - In their last win against Iowa, Edwards II scored a whopping eight total touchdowns, including five passing and three rushing scores. Edwards II's 12 rushing. As a dual-threat quarterback, the Wheeler defense must watch him closely if they want to shut down the Oiler offense.

Taylor Hawkins / DB - Hawkins is currently tied for third in the league in interceptions with three, which all have come in the past two games against Iowa and Green Bay. With the Steamwheelers turning it over more often in the past few weeks, Hawkins will certainly be flying across the field, hoping to increase that turnover number.

The Steamwheelers and Oilers last met on 7/13/24 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in a thrilling 39-35 game in which the Steamwheelers took home the win. That night with the win, the Steamwheelers also clinched a playoff spot. Kyle Kaplan hit two field goals, including a 47-yarder, while quarterback Judd Erickson scored twice and threw touchdowns to wideouts Keyvan Rudd and Jarrod Harrington. Bubba Arslanian forced a key fumble, and defensive lineman Jaylin Swan added a sack. Erickson's late rushing touchdown put Quad City ahead before leaving with an injury, while Mike Irwin sealed the win with a game-winning touchdown run in the final seconds.

For every home game, fans are invited to participate in the Hayman's Ace Post-game Autograph Session, where they can meet their favorite players and coaches on the field!

Fans looking to get into the Halloween spirit can grab their own piece of the action with the Steamwheelers' limited-edition specialty jerseys. These spooky-themed jerseys will be available for purchase at the Pro Shop on the concourse throughout the game. Supplies are limited, so don't ghost your chance to snag one. It's the perfect way to show your team pride with a chilling twist.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the Steamwheelers' 2025 season at the Vibrant Arena! Get your tickets NOW at SteamwheelersFootball.com/TICKETS







