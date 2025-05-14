IFL Coaches Poll - Week Nine

May 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







Minimal movement in this week's Coaches Poll-but one major result shakes up the top. The Arizona Rattlers reclaim the No. 1 spot after a statement win over Bay Area, improving to 5-1 on the season. Quad City slides to No. 2 following a tough road loss in Green Bay. Despite that defeat, the Bay Area Panthers hold steady at No. 3. The full Week 9 Coaches Poll is as follows:

Arizona Rattlers (+1)

Quad City Steamwheelers (-1)

Bay Area Panthers (-)

Jacksonville Sharks (-)

Tulsa Oilers (-)

Vegas Knight Hawks (-)

Green Bay Blizzard (-)

San Diego Strike Force (-)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (+1)

Massachusetts Pirates (-1)

Fishers Freight (-)

San Antonio Gunslingers (-)

Iowa Barnstormers (-)

NAZ Wranglers (-)

The 2025 IFL season heads into Week 10 with crucial matchups that could shake up the standings once again. Stay locked in to the IFL Network for all the action.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.