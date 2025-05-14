IFL Announces Week Eight Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week Eight of the 2025 season. Tulsa's TJ Edwards earns Offensive Player of the Week honors, Ahmad Lyons of Tucson is named Defensive Player of the Week, and Quian Williams of Iowa takes home Special Teams Player of the Week.

TJ Edwards - QB, Tulsa Oilers

Edwards delivered another electric performance in Tulsa's shootout win over Iowa. The dual-threat quarterback accounted for eight total touchdowns-throwing five and rushing for three-while totaling 130 passing yards and 43 on the ground. This marks Edwards' fourth Offensive Player of the Week honor this season.

Ahmad Lyons - DB, Tucson Sugar Skulls

Lyons was everywhere for the Sugar Skulls in their victory over Massachusetts. He finished with two tackles, a forced fumble, an interception returned for a touchdown, and a pass breakup-playing a crucial role in sealing the upset win.

Quian Williams - KR, Iowa Barnstormers

Williams was electric in the return game, sparking the crowd with nine returns for 160 yards, including a 57-yard kickoff return touchdown. His explosive performance continues to prove he's one of the league's most dangerous special teams weapons.

