Freight Sign Four Ahead of Jacksonville

May 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







On Wednesday, May 14, the Fishers Freight announced the following signings.

SIGNED DB JUSTIC'E KING

King has spent four seasons in the IFL, two with the Iowa Barnstormers and one with the San Diego Strikeforce. During his time with the Strikeforce, he had 60 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 1 touchdown.

SIGNED DL AKEEM SMITH

This will be Smith's second season with the IFL. He has played for the San Antonio Gunslingers and Iowa Barnstormers. With the Gunslingers, he had two tackles, one forced fumble, and a blocked kick.

SIGNED OL DARIUS LONG

This will be Long's first year in the IFL. He graduated college in 2023 from the University of California. While at Cal, he played in 27 games, had 16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 1 forced fumble.

SIGNED DL EYABI OKIE

This will be Okie's first year in the IFL. He graduated college in 2023 from the University of Charlotte. While there, he was the 2023 team leader in sacks and tackles for loss with 56 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.







