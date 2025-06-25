Freight Head to Tulsa for Matchup with Oilers on Saturday

June 25, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight will take on the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night. After a buzzer beater win over the Blizzard last week, the Freight hope to extend their win streak to two games.

MOMENTUM MOVES

The Freight head into this game 3-9 after snapping their nine game losing streak last week. With a last second, hail mary pass from Vincent Espinoza to Gourney Sloan in the first Freight game for both of them, they took a 57-56 win over Green Bay and added to their first two wins from the start of the season. With that momentum, they can roll into Tulsa who are 7-5.

SCOUTING REPORT

In their first meeting during the Freight's second game and first home game, Fishers took a 40-29 win over the Oilers. While both teams look a little different now, the Freight can head into this match with confidence from their previous win. The Oilers did make a late-game comeback in that game, outscoring the Freight 15-7 in the fourth quarter and only that quarter.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.