Freight Head to Tulsa for Matchup with Oilers on Saturday
June 25, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Fishers Freight News Release
FISHERS - The Fishers Freight will take on the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night. After a buzzer beater win over the Blizzard last week, the Freight hope to extend their win streak to two games.
MOMENTUM MOVES
The Freight head into this game 3-9 after snapping their nine game losing streak last week. With a last second, hail mary pass from Vincent Espinoza to Gourney Sloan in the first Freight game for both of them, they took a 57-56 win over Green Bay and added to their first two wins from the start of the season. With that momentum, they can roll into Tulsa who are 7-5.
SCOUTING REPORT
In their first meeting during the Freight's second game and first home game, Fishers took a 40-29 win over the Oilers. While both teams look a little different now, the Freight can head into this match with confidence from their previous win. The Oilers did make a late-game comeback in that game, outscoring the Freight 15-7 in the fourth quarter and only that quarter.
