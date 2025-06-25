IFL Announces Week 14 Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week 14 of the 2025 season. Tyler Huff (Jacksonville), John McMullen (Tucson), and Antonio Wimbush (Vegas) each delivered standout performances to earn league-wide recognition.

Offensive Player of the Week: Tyler Huff (QB - Jacksonville Sharks)

Huff put together one of his most dynamic outings of the season, accounting for seven total touchdowns in Jacksonville's victory. The Sharks' quarterback completed 10 of 11 passes for 73 yards and three scores, while adding 188 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. His dominant effort powered Jacksonville to a crucial win and vaulted the Sharks into a tie for second place in the Eastern Conference as the playoff race continues to heat up.

Defensive Player of the Week: John McMullen (DL - Tucson Sugar Skulls)

McMullen delivered one of the most dominant defensive performances of the week. The veteran defensive lineman was a force in the trenches, constantly disrupting the backfield and making life difficult for the opposing offense. He totaled 4 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown - wreaking havoc and making game-changing plays that helped fuel Tucson's victory.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Antonio Wimbush (KR - Vegas Knight Hawks)

Wimbush continues to be a game-changer in the return game, earning Special Teams honors for the third time this season. The Vegas speedster racked up 138 yards on four returns, including two explosive touchdowns that gave the Knight Hawks momentum and highlighted his ability to flip the field in an instant.

