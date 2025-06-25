Chaos in the Playoff Race as Underdogs Shock Contenders

June 25, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







Week 14 of the Indoor Football League flipped the script on the postseason picture. Multiple underdogs pulled off stunning upsets, and contenders across both conferences saw their grip on playoff positioning loosen. With just weeks left in the regular season, the IFL's road to the postseason is officially unpredictable.

Fishers Freight Stun Green Bay in Final-Second Thriller

Fishers, IN - June 21

In the biggest upset of the weekend, the Fishers Freight (3-9) shocked the Green Bay Blizzard (8-4) with a 57-56 victory on a walk-off touchdown as time expired. Despite trailing for most of the game and allowing eight total touchdowns from Green Bay quarterback Maxwell Meylor-including four to TJ Davis-Fishers never flinched. Quarterback Vincent Espinoza capped a heroic fourth-quarter rally by hitting Gourney Sloan for the game-winning 27-yard strike on the final play. Fishers out gained Green Bay on the ground (137-87) and owned time of possession. For Green Bay, the loss ties them with Jacksonville for second in the East and raises serious questions about their run defense.

Jacksonville Demolishes Quad City in Statement Win

Jacksonville, FL - June 21

The Sharks (8-4) sent a clear message to the league by dismantling the East-leading Quad City Steamwheelers (9-3) in a 65-33 rout. Tyler Huff was unstoppable, throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for four more as Jacksonville lit up the scoreboard with six rushing scores and 289 total yards. The Sharks scored on nine of ten possessions and ran for a staggering 216 yards. Quad City couldn't keep pace from the jump, going into halftime down 28-13. The win vaults Jacksonville into a tie for second place with Green Bay and just one game back of Quad City in the Eastern Conference.

Massachusetts Rallies Late to Fend Off Tulsa

Lowell, MA - June 21

The Pirates (6-5) overcame a fast start by Tulsa (7-5) and powered their way to a 58-37 win behind a dynamic performance from Kenji Bahar. The Massachusetts quarterback totaled six touchdowns-four through the air and two on the ground-while wideout Teo Redding torched the Oilers secondary for 100 yards and three scores, including a 47-yard dagger. Tulsa quarterback TJ Edwards threw four touchdown passes and ran for another, but the Oilers' defense couldn't contain the Pirates' balance or respond to a second-half scoring barrage. With the win, Massachusetts pulls within a half game of Tulsa in the standings and tightens the chase for the East's final playoff spots.

Vegas Drops 82 on Iowa in Offensive Showcase

Henderson, NV - June 21

The Knight Hawks (7-5) erupted for the highest point total of their season, throttling the Barnstormers (1-10) in an 82-46 track meet. Antonio Wimbush accounted for five touchdowns-two on kickoff returns, two rushing, and one receiving-while Jayden De Laura added five passing touchdowns in a near-flawless offensive display. Iowa's James Cahoon threw for over 300 yards and five touchdowns himself, but the Barnstormers' defense gave up at least 14 points in every quarter. Vegas, now 7-5, remains firmly in the Western Conference playoff chase with a growing offensive identity.

Tucson Stays Relevant, Handles Wranglers in Home Win

Tucson, AZ - June 21

Tucson (5-6) inched closer to .500 by overpowering Northern Arizona (1-11) 59-38, fueled by 109 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Jamyest Williams, Davonte Sapp-Lynch and Larry Harrington all ran for two scores, while quarterback Jorge Reyna threw a touchdown to Alphonso Taylor. The Wranglers' Ramone Atkins tossed five touchdown passes in a losing effort, but their inability to stop the run or create turnovers doomed their comeback hopes. Tucson remains alive in the crowded Western playoff race and hosts the red-hot Knight Hawks next.

Bay Area Pulls Away Late to Beat Rattlers

San Jose, CA - June 22

The Panthers (9-2) solidified their hold atop the West with a 37-24 win over the Arizona Rattlers (7-5), riding 137 rushing yards and a stout defensive second half. Josh Jones ran for two scores and passed for another, while Axel Perez nailed three field goals to keep the scoreboard moving. Arizona briefly tied the game at 17 in the third quarter, but the Panthers closed with a 20-7 run, forcing key stops and an interception, dominating time of possession. Bay Area continues to control its path to the top seed in the West, while the Rattlers find themselves slipping in the standings.

San Diego Survives Shootout With San Antonio

Oceanside, CA - June 22

The Strike Force (8-4) held off a furious Gunslingers rally to win 53-49 in one of the most dramatic games of the weekend. Quarterback Nate Davis was nearly perfect, completing 21 of 24 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns. San Antonio's Joaquin Collazo III threw six touchdown passes of his own, with NyQwan Murray catching three, including a late fourth-quarter score that brought the Gunslingers within two. San Diego held firm in the final seconds to escape with a vital win that now pulls them into second place in the Western standings.

Week 14 Fallout: Underdogs Rise, Races Tighten

With Green Bay, Quad City, and Tulsa all falling, the playoff picture has grown murkier. Jacksonville and Green Bay now both sit just one game behind Quad City, with Tulsa and Massachusetts close behind. Out West, Bay Area remains the standard at 9-2, while San Diego are right on their heels at 8-4. Surging Vegas and a sliding Arizona both sit at 7-5. Tucson lurks at 5-6.

Week 15 offers another round of pivotal games:

Jacksonville at Iowa

Massachusetts at Quad City

Green Bay at Arizona

Bay Area at Northern Arizona

Vegas at Tucson

Fishers at Tulsa

Every matchup could shake the standings again. Catch the action live at www.IFLNetwork.com.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 25, 2025

Chaos in the Playoff Race as Underdogs Shock Contenders - IFL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.