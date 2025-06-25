Game Preview: Iowa Barnstormers vs Jacksonville Sharks

June 25, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers return to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday to face off with the Jacksonville Sharks at 7:05 p.m. (IFL Network).

Iowa suffered a loss its last time out to the Vegas Knight Hawks on the road, and look to bounce back in front of the home crowd this weekend.

Quarterback James Cahoon remains the league's leader in yards per game, averaging 222.5 - which is nearly 50 yards per game more than next quarterback behind him.

Cahoon's season has been supported by Iowa's receiving corps, which includes the receiving leader in yards (839) and No. 2 in touchdowns (15) in wideout Quian Williams.

On the defensive side of the ball, Caleb Streat has secured six interceptions this season, as well - another IFL best.

