Barnstormers Fall to Knight Hawks

June 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers fell to 1-10 on the season Saturday, suffering an 82-46 loss to Vegas on the road.

The Barnstormers got out to a hot start After James Cahoon found Jalen Bracey in stride for a touchdown to give Iowa a 7-0 lead.

Iowa went up 14-7 before allowing a kickoff return for a touchdown for Vegas that knotted things up at 14.

The Barnstormers would hold a 24-21 lead, but allowed to Vegas touchdowns with the latter coming on a fumble in the back of their own end zone.

Vegas held a 48-24 lead at halftime and never looked back, streaking to the win in front of its home crowd.

The Barnstormers will return to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, June 28 to take on the Jacksonville Sharks at 7:05 p.m. (IFL Network). Print Friendly Version

