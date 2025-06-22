Sharks Dominate Steamwheelers

June 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks running back Larry McCammon hurdles a Quad City Steamwheelers defender

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks pulled off their biggest win of the season Saturday night, taking down the league's top ranked team, the Quad City Steamwheelers, in a thrilling 65-33 game in the Shark Tank. The Sharks offense was on fire, scoring a touchdown on every possession, while the defense made key plays to keep the Steamwheelers in check. The Sharks got off to a strong start when defensive standout Kivon Bennett sacked Quad City's quarterback, forcing a key stop that held them to a field goal. After Quad City took an early 3-0 lead, Jacksonville's offense took over. Quarterback Tyler Huffconnected with Karon Ashley for a 12 yard touchdown pass, followed by a clean extra point to give the Sharks a 7-3 lead.

Momentum swung heavily in Jacksonville's favor when Quad City fumbled and the Sharks defense recovered. Huff capitalized quickly, hitting Jaedon Stoshak for another touchdown. A successful extra point extended the lead to 14-3.

Although Quad City answered with a touchdown of their own, Huff continued to command the field. He plowed through defenders for a rushing touchdown, making it 21-10. The following quad city drive resulted in a turnover, as the Sharks defense made a huge stop forcing a fumble. On the Sharks next play WR Marcus Rogers sprinted 25 yards across the field after a catch to set the Sharks up with first and goal. Huff punched it in once again to go up 28-10.

The second half opened with more explosive plays from the Sharks. Huff connected with Stoshak again for a quick touchdown, pushing the lead to 35-10. Quad City attempted to fight back with a touchdown and a two point conversion, but Sharks defender Tyrese Ross intercepted the attempt and returned it for two points the other way, extending Jacksonville's lead.

Huff added multiple rushing touchdowns, including a 17 yard run and two more scores that widened the gap even further. Defensive back Davis added an interception late in the third, leading to yet another Huff rushing touchdown to bring the score to 50-19.

Despite a late push from Quad City, including a long touchdown pass and a two point conversion, Jacksonville answered every time. New Sharks running back Tuggle closed out the game with a goal line touchdown after a successful challenge, sealing the win at 65-33.

With the upset win over the league's top team, the Sharks not only proved they can compete with anyone, they sent a message that they are heating up at just the right time for the playoffs. Next week, the Sharks will face the Iowa Barnstormers on the road looking to secure their playoff spot.

