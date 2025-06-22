Sloan's Game-Winner Lands on ESPN's Sportscenter Top 10

Fishers Freight wide receiver Gourney Sloan delivered in the biggest moment and the entire sports world took notice.

Sloan's game-winning touchdown grab in Fishers' upset victory over the Green Bay Blizzard on Saturday, June 21 landed him at No. 6 on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10. His highlight-reel catch sealed the Freight's 57-56 win and helped snap a nine-game losing streak for Fishers.

The victory marked one of the biggest moments of the season for the first-year franchise, as they took down one of the Eastern Conference's top teams in front of their home crowd. It also showcased the resilience and fight within the Freight locker room, proving that despite the record, Fishers isn't done playing spoiler in the IFL playoff race.

Sloan's catch capped a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback, giving Fishers just their third win of the season and handing Green Bay a tough road loss as the Blizzard continue to battle for playoff position.







