First Team All-IFL Announced

Published on August 16, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers landed two players on the All-IFL First Team for their performances during the 2025 season in wideout Quian Williams and defensive back Caleb Streat.

Quian Williams, who was in Des Moines for the second straight season, took the league by storm in route to earning the triple crown - leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. His 93 receptions topped the next player in the league by 22, and his 1,159 yards on the season was the only mark of any receiver to be over 1,000 yards. Williams became the first Barnstormer to win the triple crown since Brady Roland in 2018.

Caleb Streat was the rock behind the Iowa defense during the 2025 season. In his first year with the team, Streat climbed the IFL charts in interceptions. He ended the year tied for the league lead with seven picks. Streat also earned a spot on the all-IFL Rookie team, alongside quarterback James Cahoon and wide receiver Jalen Bracey.







Indoor Football League Stories from August 16, 2025

