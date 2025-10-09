Jarid Johnson Returns to Barnstormers

Published on October 8, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have re-signed defensive lineman Jarid Johnson to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Johnson (6-2, 325, UT-Martin) returns to the Iowa Barnstormers for his second season with the team after signing with the team in Week 3 of the 2025 season. Collegiately, Johnson spent three years at the University of Tennessee Martin. During three seasons with the Skyhawks, Johnson appeared in 28 games where he collected 58 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

"Jarid is a physical nose guard who has valuable experience at one of the most important positions on the defensive line," said Head Coach Coles. "We're excited to get him to camp."

Johnson will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

