Freight Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Krystapher Oakley

Published on October 8, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Freight have announced on Monday that they have re-signed defensive lineman Krystapher Oakley for the upcoming 2026 season.

Oakley is from Indianapolis, Indiana, and attended Lawrence Central High School where he played defensive end. In high school, Oakley was ranked as a top 20 player in division 6A and led the division in sacks. He accumulated 43 total tackles during his senior year, averaging 4.8 per game.

Graduating from Lawrence Central in 2016, Oakley continued his education and football career at Marian University. During his time at Marian, Oakley contributed 179 total tackles. In 2019 Oakley was awarded with making second team All-Mid-States Football Association Mideast League (MSFA) and received first team in 2021.

After his time at Marian, Oakley began his professional career in the IFL for the Quad City Steamwheelers in 2023. He contributed a total of 25 tackles for the 2023 season.

Last season with the Freight, he had a total of 55 tackles, including a season-high 12 in one game against the Massachusetts Pirates on June 7.







Indoor Football League Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.