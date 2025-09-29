Freight Re-Sign Quarterback Felix Harper

Published on September 29, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Freight have announced on Monday that they have re-signed quarterback Felix Harper for the upcoming 2026 season.

Felix Harper joined the team towards the end of last season from the Massachusetts Pirates. Before that, he had two seasons with the Bay Area Panthers and one season on the practice squad for the Cleveland Browns. In his last season with the Bay Area Panthers, he passed for 661 yards and 11 touchdowns.

From 2017 through 2021, Harper played collegiately at Alcorn State University in Lorman, Mississippi. He appeared in 32 games, passing for 5,619 yards and 55 touchdowns. He completed 61 percent of his passes, connecting on 417 of 685 attempts. He was intercepted 15 times. He also ran 173 times for 396 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His best season was in 2019 when he completed 204 of 338 passes for 2,954 yards and 33 touchdowns. That year, he was the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, a First-Team All-Conference selection, and an HBCU All-American. In the 2020 season that was lost to the pandemic, he was chosen as a preseason Third-Team All-American.

Last season with the Freight, Harper played four games for Fishers. He helped them to a win in each of the four games with seven rushing touchdowns and seven passing touchdowns.







