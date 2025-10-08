Rattlers Re-Sign Top Offensive Lineman

Published on October 8, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







GLENDALE, Arizona - One of the IFL's top offensive lineman, who was a key to one of the top offenses in the league in 2025, is returning to the Arizona Rattlers.

Kristopher Stroughter, 6-5, 330 pounds, a first-team All-IFL selection in 2025, is back on the offensive line for the Rattlers who had the third-best offense in the league last season. Stroughter will be in his second season with the Rattlers and third in the IFL.

With Stroughter on the line, the Rattlers finished third in total yards averaging 246.9 yards per game. The team averaged 45.2 points per game, fourth in the IFL.

Stroughter began his college career as a defensive lineman but moved to offense while at Fort Hays State University where he received post-season honors in his junior year. He began his IFL career in 2024 with the Iowa Barnstormers. He is from Richmond, Calif.







Indoor Football League Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.