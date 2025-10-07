Rattlers Sign Veteran DL Kevin Simes Jr.

Published on October 7, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

GLENDALE, Arizona - The Arizona Rattlers' leading tackler on the defensive line in 2025 will return to the team for a third season.

Kevin Simes Jr., 6-3, 250 pounds, appeared in 16 of the Rattlers' 17 games last season and led all defensive linemen with 36 tackles, 21 of those solo. He also had 2.5 sacks and a total of 13 tackles for loss.

Simes first joined the Rattlers in 2024 where he recorded 23.5 tackles playing in 17 games.

Simes Jr. was a defensive end at Southeastern Oklahoma State University where he earned second-team All-Great American Conference honors for the 2021 season. He is from Prosper, Tex., and attended Prosper High School.







