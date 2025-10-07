Barnstormers Add to Receiver Corps

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed wide receiver Chandler Baker to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Baker (5-9, 185, University of Buffalo) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Baker began his career at Erie Community College where hew as utilized mostly as a blocker for special teams, before leaving to enter the University of Buffalo as a walk on for his junior season. After a successful training camp, Baker's plans were halted by an injury. Baker continued to work hard throughout his recovery process and was able to return for his senior season with the Bulls, even earning a scholarship.

"Chandler is a shifty playmaker who thrives with the football in his hands," said Head Coach Coles. "He'll compete for a roster spot at wide receiver in '26"

Baker will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

