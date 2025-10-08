Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Franky West Jr. for the 2026 Season

Published on October 8, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed defensive back Franky West Jr. for the 2026 season.

Franky West Jr. (5-11, 185) adds Indoor Football League experience to the Green Bay Blizzard defense. The 2026 season will be his second in the league, but his first in Green Bay. West, a defensive back from Bloomington, Illinois, returns to the Midwest for the next stage of his professional career.

Before joining the IFL, West played three seasons at Illinois State University, appearing in 23 games and pulling in 82 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, and 12 pass breakups from 2020 to 2022. Then, before the 2023 season, West transferred to Eastern Kentucky University, where he played another nine games, recording 38 tackles, one tackle for loss, seven pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. The up-and-coming defensive back earned an invitation to the College Gridiron Showcase, an all-star event where prospective players showcase their talents in front of professional football scouts.

The Bay Area Panthers became home for the beginning of West's professional career. He appeared in 14 games in 2025, contributing to defense and special teams. The defensive back finished the season with 30 tackles, four pass breakups, four fumble recoveries, and a miraculous special teams recovery for a touchdown that the Panthers dubbed a "kick 6." Bay Area held the best record in the league at 13-4 in 2025, reinforced by their defense, which allowed the fewest points per game on average. West will bring his skills from a pedigreed defense to a team looking to return to form.

Under Head Coach / GM Corey Roberson, the Green Bay Blizzard have led the league in fewest points allowed three times in the last five seasons. West, having accomplished that feat with Bay Area a season ago, could help lead his new team's defense.

If the name Franky West Jr. sounds familiar to longstanding Green Bay Blizzard fans, that may be because West has family ties to professional football, including indoor/arena football. His father, Frank West Sr., also played professional football. West Sr. spent several years in the CFL; he was even a member of the 1999 Grey Cup-winning Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He also played in arena leagues such as the af2, with the Peoria Pirates of Peoria, Illinois, in 2004, who competed in the Midwest Division; the same division that the Green Bay Blizzard competed in.

Now, the tradition continues with Franky West Jr. signing with Green Bay. West said he is "excited to contribute to a great franchise like Green Bay and excited to get this thing going." He and this longstanding franchise will meet at Training Camp to prepare for kickoff in 2026.







