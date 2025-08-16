Two Vegas Knight Hawks Players Named to 2025 All-IFL First Team

Published on August 16, 2025

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Indoor Football League announced today, August 16, that Vegas Knight Hawks receiver Quentin Randolph and running back Antonio Wimbush have been named to the 2025 All-IFL First Team Offense. Randolph and Wimbush are the first Knight Hawks players to be named to the All-IFL First Team Offense.

In his third season with Vegas, Randolph broke the franchise record for touchdown receptions in the regular season with 23. He also became the first Knight Hawks receiver to record over 1000 receiving yards in a single season.

Wimbush, in his second season with the Knight Hawks, was named to the First Team as both a running back and kick returner. Wimbush ran for 625 yards and recorded 23 rushing touchdowns in the regular season. He also recorded 742 return yards and five kick return touchdowns. Wimbush was named IFL Special Teams Player of the Week three times in Week 10, Week 11, and Week 14.

The Knight Hawks finished the 2025 regular season with a record of 10-6 and recorded their first playoff victory and first Western Conference Championship. Vegas will compete in the IFL National Championship in Tucson, AZ on Saturday, Aug. 23 at Tucson Arena.







