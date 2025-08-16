IFL Announces 2025 All-IFL First Team Defense

Published on August 16, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







As voted on by the league's head coaches, these are the tone-setters-the players who changed games with pressure, range, and timely takeaways.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Jaylin Swan, Fishers Freight

The league's sack leader (9.5) and a top-five TFL producer (17.5), Swan lived in opposing backfields and forced offenses to account for him on every snap.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Jonathan Ross, Bay Area Panthers

Ross co-led the IFL in tackles for loss (20.0) and added 5.5 sacks, pairing burst with heavy hands to wreck runs and compress pockets.

DEFENSIVE LINE - KeShaun Moore, Quad City Steamwheelers

A complete disruptor: 9 sacks (No. 2 in the league), 20.0 TFL (tied for No. 1), and 4 forced fumbles-production that swung possessions and field position.

LINEBACKER - Alan Arslanian, Quad City Steamwheelers

The IFL's tackling champion with 125 total stops, Arslanian erased yards after contact and even added ball production with 4 interceptions.

LB/DB - Davontae Merriweather, Arizona Rattlers

A true hybrid who fit anywhere on the second level, Merriweather piled up 83.5 tackles while shutting down space and finishing plays in the alley.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Joe Foucha, Bay Area Panthers

Seven interceptions (tied for league lead) and 22 total passes defended (Tied for No. 2) underscored Foucha's instincts and closing burst in a secondary that smothered passing games.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Trae Meadows, Bay Area Panthers

Another cornerstone of Bay Area's clamp-down unit, Meadows matched 7 interceptions with 22 passes defended and added 2 forced fumbles for good measure.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Caleb Streat, Iowa Barnstormers

Seven interceptions with three returned for touchdowns-Streat turned takeaways into points and consistently changed momentum with his ball skills.

Front to back, this unit was suffocating: sacks that stalled drives, tackles that set the edge, and takeaways that flipped games. Week after week, they defined what elite defense looks like in the Indoor Football League.







