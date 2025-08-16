IFL Announces 2025 All-IFL First Team Offense

As voted on by the league's head coaches, these players were the driving forces behind the most explosive and consistent offenses in the league this season.

QUARTERBACK - Max Meylor, Green Bay Blizzard

Meylor put together one of the most dominant seasons in league history, leading the Blizzard to the IFL's highest-scoring offense at 53.7 points per game. He completed 62.2% of his passes for 2,850 yards and a league-best 65 touchdowns, while also rushing for 743 yards and 26 scores. With 91 total touchdowns, Meylor was the ultimate dual-threat and the heartbeat of Green Bay's offense.

RUNNING BACK - Antonio Wimbush, Vegas Knight Hawks

Wimbush was a relentless force in the backfield for Vegas, racking up 695 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. His hands out of the backfield were always a factor-catching 41 passes for 351 yards and six scores. His vision, burst, and ability to power through contact made him a constant scoring threat, whether in short-yardage situations or breaking off chunk gains. A dependable workhorse all season, Wimbush was the centerpiece of one of the league's most dynamic offensive attacks.

WIDE RECEIVER - Quian Williams, Iowa Barnstormers

In 2025, Williams pulled off the rare receiving triple crown - leading the IFL in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,159), and receiving touchdowns (27). His precise route running and sure hands made him the centerpiece of Iowa's top-ranked passing attack, while his knack for winning in traffic or creating separation didn't just make him dominant... it made him historically dominant.

WIDE RECEIVER - Quentin Randolph, Vegas Knight Hawks

Randolph was a big-play machine for Vegas, catching 71 passes for 991 yards and 23 touchdowns. He ranked second in both receiving yards and receiving scores, averaging 14.3 yards per catch in one of the league's most dangerous passing attacks.

WIDE RECEIVER - NyQwan Murray, San Antonio Gunslingers

Murray delivered another standout season, posting 64 catches for 858 yards and 20 touchdowns. Averaging 13.4 yards per reception, he consistently stretched defenses and gave San Antonio one of the league's most reliable playmakers.

CENTER - Joe Krall, Quad City Steamwheelers

Krall anchored a Steamwheelers offense that averaged nearly 47 points per game and ranked in the league's top five in both passing and rushing efficiency. His steady presence in the middle kept Quad City's offense balanced and explosive.

OFFENSIVE LINE - Kristopher Stroughter, Arizona Rattlers

A leader on Arizona's front line, Stroughter helped power an offense that ranked second in total yards per game (246.9) and scored 110 total touchdowns. His blocking was key to both their ground attack and pass protection.

OFFENSIVE LINE - Christion Coulter, Bay Area Panthers

Coulter's work up front fueled Bay Area's top-three rushing attack (99.5 yards per game) and helped create 97 total offensive touchdowns. His consistency allowed the Panthers to stay balanced and dangerous in every game.

OFFENSIVE LINE - Navaughn Donaldson, Massachusetts Pirates

Donaldson was the cornerstone of a Pirates offensive line that produced the league's leading rusher, Pooka Williams. His blocking paved the way for Massachusetts to score 38.5 points per game and stay competitive against top defenses.

KICKER - Andrew Mevis, Green Bay Blizzard

Mevis was the league's top-scoring kicker with 143 points, hitting 101-of-109 PATs and 14-of-22 field goals. His consistency was a key piece of the Blizzard's outstanding offensive season.

KICK RETURNER - Antonio Wimbush, Vegas Knight Hawks

In addition to his dominance as a running back, Wimbush led the IFL in return touchdowns (5) and ranked second in return yards (815). His ability to flip the field - or take it to the house - made him one of 2025's ultimate game-changers.

These First Team standouts not only filled the stat sheet but consistently delivered when the game was on the line, setting the bar for offensive excellence in the Indoor Football League.







