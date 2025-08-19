Streat Named Defensive Rookie of the Year

Published on August 18, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







Iowa Barnstormers defensive back Caleb Streat has been named the Indoor Football League's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Streat was the constant for the Barnstormers' defense in 2025. With seven interceptions over the course of the season, Streat tied for the league lead. Three of Streat's interceptions were returned to the end zone for a pick-six, which is also an IFL best. Streat added 14 pass breakups and a fumble recovery he took back 41 yards to what was already a stout stat sheet.

This is Streat's third league honors following the conclusion of the 2025 regular season, having been named to the IFL's All-Rookie Team and First Team All-IFL.







