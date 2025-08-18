4 Bay Area Panthers Earn All-IFL First-Team Honors in 2025

Published on August 18, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







On the gridiron, nothing builds a legacy like jaw-dropping highlights combined with critical recognition from fellow players and coaches; that goes for any level of the game.

The Indoor Football League announced the 2025 All-IFL First Team Offense and Defense on Saturday. Notably, four members of the Bay Area Panthers were designated: offensive lineman Christian Coulter, defensive lineman Jonathan Ross, defensive back Joe Foucha and defensive back Trae Meadows.

2025 finished on a sour note for Bay Area but the team still featured some amazing individual efforts. The Panthers were geared through the season behind a relentless defense in unison with a strong rushing attack, and those are facets that each of the aforementioned four players greatly contributed to.

Coulter-who was recently selected to the IFL's 2025 All-Rookie Team-was the anchor of Bay Area's offensive line this year. He and others powered the Panthers to the third-best rushing total (1,691 yards) of the regular season. Also, Panthers quarterback Josh Jones was sacked only 17 times throughout the regular season.

"My rookie year in the IFL was a great experience," Coulter professed. "It allowed me to get better and showcase my talents." Surely, the 6-foot-5 bruiser has a bright future in professional football.

Bay Area's remaining three players from Saturday's All-IFL First-Team announcement are on the defensive side of the football. Of course, the Panthers allowed a league-low 35.1 PPG in 2025, and the following men were a major factor toward that cause.

Foucha-an alum of LSU and Arkansas-was arguably the most dynamic defender in the league. He swiped seven interceptions, which shared the IFL lead this year (see below). From there, Foucha issued 50 total tackles and 15 pass breakups. Despite playing in the secondary, he was one of the hardest hitters on the team.

Meadows-a three-year veteran of the IFL-churned out his most prolific campaign in 2025. He was seemingly everywhere in coverage. Like Foucha, Meadows also brought down seven picks on the year. Additionally, he issued 72 tackles, 15 pass deflections and two forced fumbles while operating in disruptive fashion.

Ross-who played college ball at the University of South Florida-performed like a certified game-wrecker this season. Ross filled up the stat sheet with 69.5 combined tackles, 20 TFL, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception. Simply, the sky appears to be the limit for this 6-foot-3 edge rusher.

"This honor means a lot, but it starts with faith. God gave me the strength and opportunity; I just put in the work," explained Ross. "First Team All-IFL is for the Panthers, the fans, and everyone who believed in me."

The future is bright for the Panthers. Incidentally, Bay Area also featured three players on Friday's All-IFL Second-Team list. Head Coach and President of Football Operations Rob Keefe will strive to retain talent while simultaneously recruiting others who can help fill the team's voids for 2026.

In the interim, stay tuned for more news from the 2025 Indoor Football League campaign, such as the IFL's Most Valuable Player, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, and other accolades.







Indoor Football League Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.