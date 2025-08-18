Ron Brown Jr. Named 2025 IFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

The Indoor Football League has named Arizona Rattlers running back Ron Brown Jr. the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year, recognizing his immediate impact and ability to step into one of the league's most balanced attacks.

Brown burst onto the scene as a first-year back who played with the poise and production of a veteran, accruing 557 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns. His combination of quickness, vision, and power gave the Rattlers another weapon alongside their established passing game. Brown was also a threat in that passing game, hauling in 32 receptions for 299 yards and 5 scores. Brown consistently picked up tough yardage and showed a nose for the end zone, carving out a role as one of the most dependable young offensive players in the league.

His presence helped Arizona maintain its reputation as one of the IFL's most efficient scoring teams. For a rookie to step into a championship-caliber roster and deliver at a high level speaks volumes about Brown's preparation and talent. His award marks him as a building block for the Rattlers' future and one of the top young names to watch in seasons to come.







