Caleb Streat Named 2025 IFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

Iowa Barnstormers defensive back Caleb Streat has been selected as the 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year, capping a debut campaign where he became a force in the secondary.

Streat tied for the league lead with seven interceptions on the year, returning them for 119 yards and three touchdowns - numbers almost unheard of for a rookie defensive back. His instincts and ball skills made him one of the most dangerous playmakers in the league. His 12 passed defended, 7 picks, 3 TD returns and 50 tackles had opponents quickly learning to avoid his side of the field.

Beyond his interceptions, Streat consistently broke up passes and showed the ability to swing momentum with timely plays. His emergence gave the Barnstormers a reliable playmaker in the secondary and established him as one of the league's brightest young defensive talents heading into the future.







