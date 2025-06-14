Barnstormers Fall to Pirates

June 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers fell to 1-9 on the season after suffering a 66-35 loss to Massachusetts on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Jalen Bracey had one of his best games of the season, getting into the end zone four times. Bracey grabbed two receiving touchdowns, a rushing score, and also found a two-point conversion.

Quian Williams continued his stout season adding another rushing touchdown to his catalog, as well.

Kicker Gabriel Rui converted a successful onside kick for the Barnstormers, which immediately scored to close the deficit to 52-35, but Iowa's rally fell short.

Iowa will return to the field to face the Vegas Knight Hawks on Saturday, June 21 with kickoff set for 8:05 p.m. CT (IFL Network).







