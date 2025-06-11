Barnstormers Baseball Jersey Auction Set

June 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have teamed up with Kiwanis Miracle League for a set of All-Star Games on Thursday, June 12.

Iowa Barnstormers players will team up with their buddies at Kiwanis Miracle League to play in All-Star Games on Thursday, June 12 starting at 6:00 p.m. The Barnstormers will be wearing their specialty baseball jerseys during the game.

Select player's jerseys are available to bid on now with all proceeds directly benefiting Kiwanis Miracle League in their mission to provide opportunities for all children to play organized baseball regardless of their ability.

Kiwanis Miracle League is located at 529 SW 5th Street Des Moines, Iowa 50309.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.