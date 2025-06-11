IFL Announces Week Twelve Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week 12 of the 2025 IFL season. Nate Davis (SD) is named Offensive Player of the Week, Nicholas Harris (QC) is named Defensive Player of the Week, and Kyle Kaplan (QC) is named Special Teams Player of the Week.

Offensive Player of the Week: Nate Davis (QB, San Diego Strike Force)

Davis led a high-powered Strike Force offense with an efficient and explosive performance. The veteran quarterback completed 16 of 24 passes for 192 yards and five touchdowns, helping San Diego pick up another key win as they stay firmly in the playoff hunt.

Defensive Player of the Week: Nicholas Harris (DB, Quad City Steamwheelers)

Making his first career IFL start, Harris made an immediate impact for Quad City. The defensive back recorded four tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one touchdown, and one pass breakup - providing game-changing plays that helped spark the Steamwheelers' defensive effort.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Kyle Kaplan (K, Quad City Steamwheelers)

Kaplan earns Special Teams Player of the Week honors for the second time this season after another standout performance. The Steamwheelers kicker went a perfect 5-for-5 on PATs, added a field goal, nailed two deuces, and converted a drop kick - contributing 14 total points in Quad City's win.

