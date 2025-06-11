Steamwheelers NFT Bobbleheads Step-By-Step Guide

June 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







The Steamwheelers are bringing fans a first-of-its-kind game night experience - introducing NFT Digital Bobblehead Night, presented by XUSD Blockchain.

All fans in attendance who register prior to the 3rd quarter of Saturday Nights Game and have an active MetaMask digital wallet will receive a limited edition Steamwheelers NFT Bobble head featuring players from the 2025 roster.

These digital collectibles are 100% unique, globally tradeable, and yours to keep forever. WHAT IS AN NFT?

An NFT (Non-Fungible Token) is a digital collectible stored securely on the blockchain. Think of it like a sports trading card or physical bobble head-but for the digital age.

Each NFT is:

Limited Edition

Owned by you

Easily shareable, collectible, or tradeable online

HOW TO CLAIM YOUR FREE NFT BOBBLEHEAD

Download a FREE MetaMask wallet at http://metamask.io

Register for the NFT airdrop BEFORE or DURING the first half of the game at https://www.xusd.co/qc-nft

Connect Your Wallet to the XUSD Blockchain. Step by step instructional videos at https://www.xusd.co/qc-nft







