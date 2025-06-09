Steamwheelers Outgun Gunslingers in 51-37 Shootout on the Road

June 9, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

In an intense Eastern versus Western Conference battle between the Quad City Steamwheelers and the San Antonio Gunslingers, the Steamwheelers came out with a 51-37 win in Freeman Coliseum on Saturday night. The Wheelers' defense got back to the forcing turnover business, while the offense heated up in the second half to ensure a wild west win and a move to 8-2.

Facing a familiar foe, Joaquin Collazo III, former-Iowa Barnstormers and now Gunslingers' quarterback, the sQUAD got right to work when Camron Harrell snagged a tipped pass out of the air and ran it back to the San Antonio nine-yard line. However, all the Wheelers got was a Kyle Kaplan field goal, which gave them a 3-0 lead, but on the kickoff, Kaplan nailed a deuce attempt to extend it to 5-0.

On the next drive, San Antonio got in business after big gains from Glen Gibbons and Jaylon Robinson, and the drive was capped off by a Collazo III quarterback sneak for a touchdown, which made it 6-5. Following a Quad City turnover on downs, Robinson again broke free and ran down to the three-yard line, and a few plays later, he would get into the endzone to extend the Gunslinger lead to 13-5. The Wheelers' offense again struggled to get anything going when quarterback Daquan Neal threw his fourth interception of the season in the end zone to San Antonio defensive back Clifton Duck.

During the next Gunslinger drive, the Wheelers' defense got a much-needed stop when they forced a San Antonio missed field goal attempt in the red zone, with help from a delay of game before the kick. The Wheelers' offense moved down the field, and on a second down, Neal found newcomer Tamorrion Terry in the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown, and after Kaplan's 2-pt drop kick, the game was tied 13-13.

Once again, the Quad City defense forced a Collazo III turnover when his pass was tipped and Harrell dove and caught the ball for his second interception of the game. Following a three and out for the sQUAD and a Kaplan kick, the Gunslingers moved down the field with a catch from Austin Upshaw, but Collazo III once again threw a pass which was tipped and intercepted right before halftime, this time it was Nicholas Harris for what was his first interception of the season.

After the kickoff out of halftime, Neal led a nice drive down the field, with key throws to DeQuan Dudley and Jarrod Ware Jr, a drive that ended when Ware Jr took the handoff for a touchdown to give the sQUAD a 20-13 lead. San Antonio, however, did not want to be left out and after a good kick return from Robinson, eventually settled for a 50-yard field goal to cut it to 20-16. The Steamwheelers gave the ball right back after a turnover on downs, which San Antonio took advantage of when Collazo III kept the ball on a run for a ten-yard touchdown and gave San Antonio the 23-20 lead.

Seeing the game flip in the opponent's favor, Neal found Dudley on first down to get down to the Gunslinger's seven-yard line, and a few plays later, Neal kept it himself for the touchdown. After a two-point conversion where Neal found Terry in the end zone and another Kaplan deuce, Quad City now led 30-23. The Gunslingers struck right back when Collazo III found Gibbons from 15 yards out to tie the game at 30 and with 11:12 remaining in the fourth. Needing to get a score if they wanted a chance to win, the Wheelers' offense responded on third and goal when Neal found Dudley wide open for the touchdown to regain the Steamwheeler lead.

With time winding under five minutes, San Antonio needed a score, but when Zachary Reader bobbled Collazo III's pass, Nicholas Harris flew in for the one-handed interception and ran it back 42 yards for the crucial pick-six to extend their lead to 44-30. Despite a NyQuan Murray touchdown on the next San Antonio drive, the Wheelers recovered the onside kick and even sealed the game with another Ware Jr. touchdown, which finalized the final score at 51-37.

Daquan Neal went 14/23 and threw for 172 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while also rushing for 29 yards and a touchdown. Jarrod Ware Jr. only rushed for 15 yards but also recorded two touchdowns and two receptions for 20 yards. New addition Tamorrion Terry was the leading receiver in his first game with four receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown, and DeQuan Dudley caught five passes for 52 yards and a score.

On the defensive side, Nicholas Harris tallied four tackles, a tackle for a loss and two picks, one of which went for a touchdown. Camron Harrell also caught two interceptions, which added to his season total of four. Bubba Arslanian tacked on nine tackles and a tackle for loss, while KeShaun Moore and Qaadir Sheppard had 1.5 and 0.5 tackles for loss, respectively.

The sQUAD leaves San Antonio not only with the win, but still with possession of first place in the Eastern Conference with an 8-2 record overall. Next week, the Wheelers will come back home to the Quad Cities and face off against conference opponent, the Fishers Freight, whom they defeated back on May 3, 55-48 in overtime on the road. The game starts at 7:05 p.m. on June 14 at XUSD Field at Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, IL.







