Bay Area Panthers and TicketSmarter Announce Partnership

June 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif - The Bay Area Panthers and TicketSmarter have announced an agreement that makes TicketSmarter the official ticket resale marketplace partner of the Bay Area Panthers.

"We are proud to support the Bay Area Panthers and its athletes as we expand our roster of professional partners," TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said. "We look forward to developing a strong relationship and providing an elevated ticketing experience for Panther Nation."

As the official ticket resale marketplace, TicketSmarter will gain exclusive marketing and sponsorship rights for the Bay Area Panthers and give fans a safe, trusted platform where they can buy and sell tickets. The Panthers joins a growing list of 300-plus colleges and universities, as well as more than 30 conferences, in the U.S. partnering with TicketSmarter.

"This partnership with TicketSmarter represents another step forward in enhancing the fan experience," said Bay Area Panthers Team President David Eisenberg. "We're excited to align with a company that shares our commitment to accessibility, security, and innovation in ticketing."







Indoor Football League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.