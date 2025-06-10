Step into the Spotlight at the Panthers Youth Dance Clinic

June 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Young Panthers fans, it's your time to shine! This month, the Bay Area Panthers are inviting youth dancers to take center stage with an unforgettable weekend of movement, fun, and football.

The Panthers Youth Dance Clinic & Halftime Performance Experience invites kids ages 6 to 13 to learn a choreographed routine from the talented 2025 Panthers Dance Team and perform it live on the field during halftime of the Panthers' home game against their West Coast rivals, the Arizona Rattlers, on Sunday, June 22.

Whether your child is new to dance or already knows how to groove, this is an open and welcoming event where all skill levels are celebrated. It's more than just a clinic - it's a chance to be part of the game-day magic.

What to Expect

The two-day event kicks off on Saturday, June 21 at The Plex in San Jose, where participants will train alongside Panthers Dance Team members and coaching staff. The afternoon is all about learning the routine, building confidence, and most importantly - having fun.

Then on Sunday, June 22, it's time to take the field at the SAP Center, where participants will perform their routine in front of thousands during halftime. This isn't just any game - it's Panthers Give Back: Community Night, a special evening dedicated to celebrating local youth, families, and organizations that make the Bay Area strong. It's the perfect setting for young performers to be part of something bigger - a celebration of community, talent, and Panther pride.

Each registration includes not only the dance instruction and halftime performance, but also:

A participant ticket to the June 22 game

An exclusive clinic T-shirt

A Panthers souvenir to remember the day

Families will also have the option to purchase discounted tickets so they can watch the performance and enjoy the game together, all from the same seating section.

This is one of the most anticipated youth experiences of the Panthers season, and space is limited. Registration will close at 5:00 PM on Friday, June 20, or as soon as capacity is reached.







