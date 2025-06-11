Bay Area Panthers Reach Top Spot on IFL Coaches Poll

June 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

On Tuesday, the official Week 13 Indoor Football League Coaches Poll was unveiled, reflecting the Bay Area Panthers in the No. 1 slot for the first time in 2025.

The change in ranking comes on the heels of Bay Area's Week-12 win versus Tulsa Oilers Football. In that game, the Panthers made several clutch plays on defense and special teams to emerge victorious by a score of 44-41.

The IFL Coaches Poll is an ongoing snapshot of team performance as voted by peers across the league, and Bay Area's climb reflects the respect they're earning as the year unfolds. Prior, the Panthers last jumped on the poll-going from No. 3 to No. 2-after defeating the Tucson Sugar Skulls in Week 9.

Notably, Bay Area's momentum has been building since early May. The Panthers have now won three consecutive games, scoring at least 44 points in each contest. Further back, they have produced 40 or more points in eight straight games.

However, with Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe at the helm, this team butters its bread on defense. Currently, Bay Area has allowed only 35.9 PPG throughout nine bids, which is the stingiest clip in the IFL's Western Conference.

"All that matters is that we got the victory. Still, I'm really happy about how we battled through the adversity," Coach Keefe expressed after Saturday's game in San Jose. "Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time situations," he added.

The Panthers' latest win over the Oilers brought Bay Area's 2025 results to 7-2. With the Arizona Rattlers dropping back-to-back contests (and counting), the Panthers now boast the best record in the league along with holding the top spot on the Coaches Poll as we enter Week 13.

Bay Area will next travel to Henderson, NV to face the Vegas Knight Hawks at Lee's Family Forum. The game is scheduled for Saturday, June 14. Kickoff is set for 6:05 PM PT, and Panthers fans can stream the game live through a subscription with the IFL Network or tune in to the radio broadcast on KNBR 1050.

The Panthers are on the road until June 22 when the defending-champion Rattlers visit San Jose's SAP Center. Tickets for that matchup-including single-game, season, group, and suite experiences-are available now through Ticketmaster.







