Panthers Slide by Oilers, 44-41, in Adversarial Affair

June 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







Not to be confused with the NHL's ongoing Stanley Cup Finals, but the IFL's Panthers and Oilers were in action Saturday evening at the SAP Center. On "Football For All" night, Bay Area and Tulsa produced a dazzling display for the lively Silicon Valley crowd.

The Panthers entered the Week-12 matchup with Oilers Football after a bye in Week 11. That was apparent in Bay Area's on-field burst, showcasing fresh legs and relentless pursuit-both of which were vital to the Panthers' eventual 44-41 victory over the Oilers.

Bay Area began the game on offense. Guided by quarterback Josh Jones, the unit moved the football methodically before finding the first points of the night on a short rushing touchdown from tailback Josh Tomas. Of course, we would hear Tomas' name early and often on Saturday, as the Georgetown product paced all Bay Area players with 85 yards from scrimmage.

Conversely, the Panthers' defense set a physical tone right out of the gate, especially defensive end Jonathan Ross and safety Tyrese Wright. The home team flew around with ferocity, forcing the Oilers into a long field-goal try on their opening drive. Notably, defensive lineman Morris Joseph Jr. blasted through the protection to block the attempt.

Tulsa was shut out in the game's opening period, but they found points on the first play of the second quarter thanks to Oilers quarterback (and 2023 league MVP) TJ Edwards' elusive running abilities. From there, Edwards-who presently leads the IFL with 33 TD through the air-followed his rushing score with two passing touchdowns to Tulsa wide receiver Cole Blackman before halftime.

Bay Area was up to the challenge of a fight, responding with dynamic action from Tomas. The shifty playmaker found the end zone twice more in the second quarter, including an electric 27-yard scamper that left several Tulsa defenders dizzy (bringing Tomas' annual TD total to 21).

Heading into the locker room, the Panthers held a 26-24 edge after a buzzer-beating field goal from Oilers kicker Ross Moore. Of course, the back-and-forth theme continued until the final whistle. This contest featured no less than eight lead changes.

Following halftime, the third quarter brought more big plays. Moore added another field goal to put Tulsa ahead, which was followed by a converted field goal from Panthers kicker Axel Perez. From there, Perez' ensuing kickoff was recovered by Bay Area defensive back Franky West Jr. for a kick-six touchdown. Undoubtedly, the clutch moment from West was one of Saturday's most pivotal plays.

West appeared on KNBR's Bay Area Panthers Weekly last Thursday, professing his love for all phases of the game. "You want to be special? They call it special teams for a reason," West expressed to Panthers color analyst Mike Pawlawski. Additionally, West's Week-12 score notched his second special-teams touchdown of the season.

The back-to-back scoring possessions put Bay Area in the driver seat, but a fourth-quarter botched snap from Jones near Tulsa's goal line gave the Oilers life. However, Panthers defensive back Trae Meadows was sure to extinguish the visitors' hopes by intercepting Edwards just three plays later.

"We thrive in adversity. If you don't have pressure, then you're not doing something right," Meadows lamented following Saturday's win. When asked about his key pick, he explained, "We were man-to-man and I was reading my guy. [Tulsa] has great receivers and a great quarterback (...) but I was there to save the day."

The Oilers rallied for one final threat, getting the football back within under a minute while down by only three points. However, a relentless effort from Bay Area's defense forced another fourth-quarter turnover out of Edwards, as defensive back Joe Foucha came down with an interception in the end zone.

Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe was thrilled with Saturday's result, stating, "Tulsa showed why they were 6-3. It was an amazing battle. We had to overcome a lot of adversity by playing with only 19 guys at one point.

"We battled through. All that matters is that we got the victory, but I'm really happy with how we battled through the adversity," Coach Keefe continued. With the postseason and crunch time just around the corner, this group under Keefe certainly understands the assignment.

For another positive storyline, wide receiver BK Smith Jr. made his Panthers debut Saturday against Tulsa. Smith proved his talents immediately, hauling in four receptions for 49 yards with a first-quarter touchdown. Keep an eye on Smith's progression going forward.

Moving to 7-2 on the year, the Panthers are now in first place of the IFL's Western Conference. They are truly rolling, winning three consecutive games while scoring at least 40 points in every contest dating back to April 6.

Bay Area will next travel to "Sin City" to face the Vegas Knight Hawks at Lee's Family Forum. The Week-13 Western Conference clash is scheduled for Saturday, June 14. Kickoff is set for 6:05 PM PT, and Panthers fans can stream the game live through a subscription with the IFL Network or tune in to the radio broadcast on KNBR 1050.

The Panthers are on the road until June 22 when the defending-champion Arizona Rattlers visit San Jose's SAP Center. Tickets for that matchup-including single-game, season, group, and suite experiences-are available now through Ticketmaster.







