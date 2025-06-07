Tucson Falls In High-Scoring Showdown Against San Diego, 58-42

June 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson, AZ- The Tucson Sugar Skulls gave fans a hard-fought, action-packed battle Saturday night, but ultimately came up short against the San Diego Strike Force in a 58-42 loss at Tucson Arena. Despite several explosive moments on both sides of the ball, turnovers and missed opportunities proved costly.

Back-and-Forth Battle in First Half

Tucson's defense set the tone early, as Ahmad Lyons and Kendrick Gladney teamed up for a crucial stop that pinned San Diego at their own 5-yard line on the opening drive. But the Strike Force struck first, with QB Nate Davis finding an open receiver for the game's opening touchdown.

After a promising start to their first offensive series, the Skulls stalled when quarterback Jorge Reyna was sacked and the ball turned over. San Diego capitalized quickly with a rushing touchdown from Edward Vander to extend the lead to 14-0.

Reyna bounced back later in the quarter, connecting with Jamyest Williams for Tucson's first touchdown of the night. The first frame ended with the Sugar Skulls trailing 14-7.

Tucson's defense held strong in the second quarter with key stops from Brion Murray, Tre Henry, and newcomer Dan Toatley. The Skulls forced a turnover on downs and later benefited from a missed San Diego field goal. However, a deflected pass led to a costly interception, which San Diego returned for a touchdown to make it 21-7.

Reyna and wideout Jerome Buckner responded with a deep connection that set up a Tripp Harrington touchdown, which was confirmed after an official challenge. Still, San Diego closed out the half with another scoring drive, taking a 28-14 lead into the locker room.

Skulls Stay in the Fight

Tucson opened the second half with renewed energy, as Reyna found Harrington once again for a touchdown, cutting into the deficit. The Strike Force, however, answered back with a scoring strike of their own and added a rare deuce on the kickoff to stretch the lead.

The Skulls weren't done. Reyna delivered another touchdown pass to Harrington, followed by a successful two-point conversion rush by Sapp-Lynch to bring the score to 37-28. Yet San Diego responded again with a deep touchdown pass to end the third quarter up 44-28.

Late Rally Falls Short

Tucson tried to rally in the final quarter, but a promising drive was derailed by a fumble near the goal line after a completion to Alphonso Taylor. San Diego recovered and turned it into more points on the other end. Despite Reyna continuing to fight, finishing with multiple touchdown passes, and showing strong chemistry with his receiving corps, the Sugar Skulls couldn't overcome the deficit. San Diego's efficient offense and opportunistic defense sealed the 58-42 victory.

Looking Ahead

The Sugar Skulls will look to bounce back next weekend as they prepare for a highly anticipated in-state rivalry matchup against the Arizona Rattlers. Kickoff is set for Saturday, June 14, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ.







