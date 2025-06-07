Freight Fall 40-23 to Pirates at Home

June 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS- The Fishers Freight hosted the Massachusetts Pirates for Freight Tackles Cancer Night on Saturday. After taking a lead in the first half, they could not hold off the Pirates. The final score was 40-23 in favor of Massachusetts.

FIRST QUARTER

After holding the Pirates scoreless on the first possession of the game, the Freight scored first with a touchdown by starting quarterback, Carlos Davis. With a good kick from Calum Sutherland, they took a 7-0 lead.

Fishers added to that with a deuce on the next kickoff to make it 9-0.

The quarter ended with the Pirates in the red zone but they were unable to score before time expired.

SECOND QUARTER

Thomas Owens scored early on for the Pirates. After a good extra point, the score was 9-7 in favor of the Freight.

Owens scored again next for the Pirates second touchdown to give them their first lead of the game, 14-9.

Fishers answered back with a touchdown run in by Shane 'Suga' Simpson. Despite missing the extra point, the Freight took the lead again, 15-14.

The half ended with the Freight in the lead.

THIRD QUARTER

Massachusetts scored first about halfway through the third quarter. Once again, it was Owens who caught the ball in the back of the end zone to give the Pirates a 21-15 lead.

They extended their lead to 28-15 after another touchdown by Teo Redding. Immediately following, the Pirates scored a deuce to make it 30-15.

The Freight could not score again before time expired in the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

After a few minutes of back-and-forth with no scoring, the Pirates extended their lead to 33-15 with a field goal.

Massachusetts tacked on another touchdown late in the fourth quarter. This time it was their quarterback, Kenji Bahar who ran in the ball for the touchdown. After a good kick, the score was 40-15.

The Freight scored next with a touchdown by JT Stokes to make it 40-21. Fishers went for a two-point conversion and Isiah Cox made the catch to give the Freight another two points.

With just thirty seconds left, the Freight could not make a comeback and fell to the Pirates, 40-23.







