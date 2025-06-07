Oilers Drop Road Game in Heartbreaking Finish

June 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, lost by just three on the road in San Jose, 44-41 to the Bay Area Panthers.

Bay Area sparked the evening with an opening-drive touchdown via a short-yardage run play to go up 6-0 early in the first quarter. The Panthers would follow up their opening score with their first passing touchdown of the night, with a 7-yard fade to the back of the endzone to go up 12-0 in the opening quarter.

The second quarter began with a QB-run up the middle by *TJ Edwards II* to get Tulsa on the board, cutting their deficit to 12-6 quickly. Later in the frame, the Oilers found their first lead thanks to a passing touchdown to *Cole Blackman* in the back of the endzone to push the game to 14-12 Tulsa with under 5:00 minutes to go in the half. Bay Area responded via a broken running play that put the Panthers up with authority, 18-14. The Oilers would then connect on another touchdown reception by Blackman to take the lead at 21-20 late in the second frame. With 0:24 to go in the half, Bay Area finished off another rushing score to go up 26-21 with mere moments remaining in the quarter. *Ross Moore *for Tulsa slammed a field goal to end the second, bringing the halftime score to 26-24, Bay Area, headed to the break.

Moore started the second half scoring with another field goal to take the advantage, 27-26 Oilers. After the Panthers took the lead back 29-27, Bay Area would recover a muffed kickoff return and take it back for a touchdown to go up 37-27. Edwards II gave Tulsa some much-needed momentum with his second rushing score of the game to push the game to 37-34 Bay Area. After both teams traded touchdowns to make the score line 44-41 Panthers, the Oilers had a chance to take the lead, but it was Bay Area with an interception in the endzone that closed out the game at the same score, 44-41. The Oilers fall to 6-4 on the season.

The Oilers return home to the BOK Center on June 14th, to face the San Antonio Gunslingers. Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about Tulsa Indoor Football.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.