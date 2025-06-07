Oilers Drop Road Game in Heartbreaking Finish
June 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, lost by just three on the road in San Jose, 44-41 to the Bay Area Panthers.
Bay Area sparked the evening with an opening-drive touchdown via a short-yardage run play to go up 6-0 early in the first quarter. The Panthers would follow up their opening score with their first passing touchdown of the night, with a 7-yard fade to the back of the endzone to go up 12-0 in the opening quarter.
The second quarter began with a QB-run up the middle by *TJ Edwards II* to get Tulsa on the board, cutting their deficit to 12-6 quickly. Later in the frame, the Oilers found their first lead thanks to a passing touchdown to *Cole Blackman* in the back of the endzone to push the game to 14-12 Tulsa with under 5:00 minutes to go in the half. Bay Area responded via a broken running play that put the Panthers up with authority, 18-14. The Oilers would then connect on another touchdown reception by Blackman to take the lead at 21-20 late in the second frame. With 0:24 to go in the half, Bay Area finished off another rushing score to go up 26-21 with mere moments remaining in the quarter. *Ross Moore *for Tulsa slammed a field goal to end the second, bringing the halftime score to 26-24, Bay Area, headed to the break.
Moore started the second half scoring with another field goal to take the advantage, 27-26 Oilers. After the Panthers took the lead back 29-27, Bay Area would recover a muffed kickoff return and take it back for a touchdown to go up 37-27. Edwards II gave Tulsa some much-needed momentum with his second rushing score of the game to push the game to 37-34 Bay Area. After both teams traded touchdowns to make the score line 44-41 Panthers, the Oilers had a chance to take the lead, but it was Bay Area with an interception in the endzone that closed out the game at the same score, 44-41. The Oilers fall to 6-4 on the season.
The Oilers return home to the BOK Center on June 14th, to face the San Antonio Gunslingers. Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m.
