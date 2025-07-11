Game Preview: Tulsa Oilers vs. Massachusetts Pirates

July 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, meets the Massachusetts Pirates in a game that determines sole possession of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, with just three games remaining.

LAST TIME OUT... Tulsa hosted Fishers for the first time in franchise history on June 28th. Fishers opened the score line with a connection to DJ Stokes in the endzone to make it 7-0 Fishers early. Tulsa followed up with a response thanks to a 10-yard run past the goal line by Jerminic Smith to tie the game at 7-7 with 8:18 to go in the first. Felix Harper darted for a QB rushing touchdown with 3:36 remaining in the opening quarter to give the Freight the lead back at 14-7. Calum Sutherland hit a deuce to make it 16-7, and that ended the first quarter scoring. The first half ended at the same score, and the Freight would add 17 points in the second half to finalize their win at 33-7. Aaron Jackson for Fishers finished with three interceptions, and the Oilers fell to 7-6 on the campaign and 4-2 at home. Tulsa had its final "bye week" of the season this past weekend and host two more home games in July.

FOCUS AHEAD... There is no need to hide from this reality; the Oilers may be facing their most important game in franchise history. Looking at the opportunity to make the playoffs for the first time in team history, they see themselves now tied with the Massachusetts Pirates at a 7-6 record and for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. One final chance to control your destiny against the Pirates directly stands before you if you are a player in that Tulsa locker room. The winner takes sole possession of fourth place with only two games remaining. An adjustment at QB has occurred in the form of two signings. Carl Robinson III excelled in the National Arena League with the Beaumont Renegades, leading the league in passing touchdowns (24) and ranking third among quarterbacks in rushing yards (327). His standout rookie season earned him multiple Offensive Player of the Week honors, the 2025 NAL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and a spot on the All-NAL Offense team. His dual-threat ability made him one of the league's most dynamic quarterbacks. Sam Castronova has been a dominant force in indoor football, leading the Albany Empire to back-to-back NAL championships in 2022 and 2023 before starring in the IFL with the San Antonio Gunslingers in 2024, where he led the league in passing and rushing touchdowns and was named Offensive Player of the Year. In 2025, he returned to Albany to quarterback the Firebirds in Arena Football One, guiding them to an undefeated season and a championship while earning league MVP and Arena Crown MVP honors. Tulsa hopes these two additions can spark success now.

HOW TO "ANCHOR" PLAYOFFS OVER PIRATES... To stop the bleeding and to gain a hold of their playoff hopes is on the agenda right now for Tulsa. To bounce back and defeat Massachusetts next time, Tulsa needs to tighten up defensively, especially in the second half where they allowed 37 points. While the offense showed flashes of explosiveness, the Oilers struggled with consistency and failed to capitalize on key possessions, particularly coming out of halftime. Improving pass protection and sustaining drives will be crucial. On defense, better containment of Massachusetts' balanced attack and stronger red zone execution could help limit the damage. Special teams also need work- blocking an extra point was a bright spot, but Tulsa must avoid breakdowns that allow momentum swings. If they can put together a full four-quarter effort and maintain composure under pressure, they'll have a strong shot at flipping the outcome in the rematch.

Tulsa hosts the Massachusetts Pirates on Saturday, July 12th. Kickoff is set for 7:05 pm. CT at the BOK Center.







