Tucson Sugar Skulls Battle for Playoff Position with Wranglers in Must-Win Game

July 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls hit the road this Saturday, July 12, for a Western Conference clash against the Northern Arizona Wranglers. Kickoff is set for 6:05 PM at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley as Tucson looks to keep its postseason hopes alive and complete the season sweep of their in-state rival.

Coming off their most dominant performance of the season, a 58-27 triumph over the San Antonio Gunslingers, the Sugar Skulls (6-7) are trending upward at just the right time. With a playoff berth still within reach, every possession, every quarter, and every game counts.

A Chance to Sweep the Wranglers

Tucson has already bested Northern Arizona twice this season, including a 59-38 statement win in Week 14. In both matchups, the Skulls imposed their will early and never let up, something they'll aim to recreate against a 1-12 Wranglers team still searching for answers.

But no team is taken lightly in the IFL. Coach Back and the staff are keeping the focus sharp as Tucson hits the road, aiming to carry the same execution and intensity that defined their win over San Antonio.

Building Momentum at the Right Time

Last week, the Skulls turned in a complete performance on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Jorge Reyna led a balanced offensive attack, featuring touchdowns from key contributors like Spencer Tears and Bradyn Oakley, who are already making a significant impact as new additions.

Meanwhile, the defense set the tone early and never let up. Ahmad Lyons recorded his third interception of the season, taking it back for a pick-six to swing momentum firmly in Tucson's favor. Tre Henry anchored the defensive front with relentless pressure, earning him IFL Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 16. On special teams, kicker Logan Macias was flawless, racking up 16 points and claiming the league's Special Teams Player of the Week award.

The energy is high, and so are the stakes for the Skulls.

What's at Stake

With just three games remaining in the regular season, Tucson needs to keep stacking wins to stay in the playoff picture. A win in Prescott Valley sets up a high-stakes home finale and keeps the Sugar Skulls' postseason destiny within reach.

Watch the Action

Saturday's game will be streamed live on the IFL Network. Fans can also follow along with in-game updates on the Sugar Skulls' official social media channels @sugarskullsfootball.







