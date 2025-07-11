Game Preview: Green Bay Blizzard at Quad City Steamwheelers: July 12, 2025

Get your popcorn ready! It is Week 17 of the IFL season, and the Green Bay Blizzard (8-5) travel to Moline, Illinois, to take on the Quad City Steamwheelers (10-3) at Vibrant Arena at The MARK on Saturday, July 12th, at 7:05 PM CST. This game is set to be a good one, as a victory is extremely important to both teams.

The Blizzard come off a Bye Week after a 48-28 loss to the Arizona Rattlers on June 28th. In this game, Green Bay struggled to stop Arizona's offense and move the ball against their defense. This loss hurt the Blizzard; however, a win against the Eastern Conference frontrunners would not only help them bounce back but also assist in their fight for a home playoff game. The Blizzard will have to compete with the Steamwheelers, Sharks, Pirates, and Oilers for a home playoff game.

The Steamwheelers also come off a Bye Week after a 56-35 victory over the Massachusetts Pirates. Quad City has already made the playoffs; however, they are playing for something more. The Steamwheelers are currently in a race with the Blizzard, Sharks, Pirates, and Oilers as they are trying to lock in their position at the top of the East, giving them the right to host their playoff games.

If the Steamwheelers want to come out with a victory, there are a couple of players they will want to watch some film on. Two of those guys are a dynamic duo on offense that have been lighting up teams all season. This duo is none other than QB Max Meylor and ATH TJ Davis. Meylor has a strong case for MVP this season, as he leads the IFL in passing touchdowns (44) and total yards (2,499). He also ranks 3rd in passing yards (1,941) and 3rd in rushing touchdowns (20). His dual-threat ability makes him dangerous on the field. His teammate, TJ Davis, is also having a fantastic year, as he is tied for 6th in the IFL in receiving touchdowns (16) and 11th in receiving yards (506). Whether it is on the field or in the Pool Works Splash Zone, this duo is electric to watch. Another player that is important to focus on is K Andrew Mevis. Mevis is arguably the best kicker in the league, ranking 1st in field goal percentage (81.3%) and tied for first in field goals made (13). Mevis becomes a huge factor if this game comes down to a field goal. It is not just the offensive side of the ball that Quad City will have to worry about. DB Kevin Ransom II has been giving thumbs down to offenses all season with his fast coverage skills. Along with his three interceptions on the year, he ranks 2nd in the league in pass breakups (11). The Steamwheelers' passing game will have to keep an eye on the lockdown corner if they want to move the ball effectively through the air.

The Steamwheelers have some playmakers that the Blizzard will need to shut down if they want to take the win this week. One of those players is the dual-threat QB Daquan Neal. In his first time playing against the Blizzard this year, he won Week 1 IFL Offensive Player of the Week. In that performance, he generated 123 passing yards and two passing touchdowns along with 51 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Neal is having a great season this year and will be a factor that the Blizzard will need to slow down. Quad City kicker Kyle Kaplan rivals Mevis as one of the best kickers in the league. Tied for 3rd in field goals made (12), he will be a huge factor in a close game. Moving to the defensive side, the Steamwheelers have a game wrecker on the defensive line. DL KeShaun Moore currently leads the IFL in sacks (7), in tackles for loss (18), and is tied for 1st in forced fumbles (4). The Blizzard offensive line has been good this year, but they will need to be great against the league's current sack leader. Moving to the secondary, DB Cameron Harrell has also been having a good year for the Steamwheelers. Harrell leads the league in pass breakups (16) and is tied for 4th in interceptions (5). He will be a heavy influence on the Blizzard's passing attack.

