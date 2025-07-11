Game 14 Preview: Quad City vs. Green Bay

July 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







sQUAD City, it's game week! The 10-3 Quad City Steamwheelers return to Moline to face off against their rivals from up north, the 8-5 Green Bay Blizzard. This game features two heavyweights in the Eastern Conference and two teams who hope to make noise in the playoffs this year, so buckle up Wheeler Nation, it'll be a good one.

Saturday is John Deere Country Night at the Vibrant Arena! John Deere employees who show a valid employee ID at the box office will receive two free game tickets. The night will also feature a special halftime concert by country artist Loess Hills. To celebrate the occasion, the Steamwheelers will take the field in custom black, green, and gold John Deere-themed uniforms. The jerseys will be aucitoned off on the field immediately following the game.

Kick-off is at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, at XUSD Field at Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, IL. To watch online, head over to the IFL Network.

About the Steamwheelers

Last week, the Steamwheelers had a bye week during the holiday weekend, so they should be well-rested coming into this matchup. The week prior, the Wheelers clinched a playoff spot with their 56-35 win over the Massachusetts Pirates. Things got jump-started early when Kyle Kaplan nailed a deuce on the opening kickoff, which gave the Wheelers an early lead. Quarterback Daquan Neal threw four touchdowns, two each to receivers Jordan Vesey and Tamorrion Terry, all while rushing for another. Running back Jarrod Ware Jr. added a rushing touchdown and extended his scoring streak to five games. The defense delivered multiple key stops and also a special-teams score when Camron Harrell added a touchdown off a wild kickoff bounce. Bubba Arslanian led the defense with 13 tackles, while David Cagle and Chima Dunga combined for three sacks. Despite their points per game falling to 41.5, which sits at tenth in the league, the offense has scored 45 or more points in three of their last four games, including 56 last week against Massachusetts. Quarterback Daquan Neal ranks seventh in the league in total rushing yards with 450 yards, while running back Jarrod Ware Jr. is shooting up the list at 16 with 285 yards. On defense, Bubba Arslanian retains his league lead on tackles with 115.5 total, 66 of which are solo. KeShaun Moore also still leads the league in sacks with seven, and Qaadir Sheppard is tied for fifth with four sacks, despite missing a game due to injury. One of the best aspects of the Wheelers' defense is their ability to force turnovers, ranking second in interceptions, third in fumbles forced and second in fumbles recovered.

QC - Players to Watch

Daquan Neal / QB - In his Steamwheeler debut against the Blizzard on opening night, Neal went 12/16 with 123 passing yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 53 yards and three touchdowns. Neal has also started to build the connection with his receivers, as he has thrown for 664 yards in the past four games, including a season high of 188 yards in the team's loss at Jacksonville two games ago. While his absence was huge in the team's loss at Green Bay, Neal will certainly be a player to watch on Saturday.

Chima Dunga / DL - Dunga exploded over the past few weeks, including snagging an interception versus Fishers, recording his first tackle for loss at Jacksonville, and tallying nine tackles, which almost matches his season total of 13 tackles. Dunga will have a tall task this week, going against a Green Bay offensive line that has only given up three sacks all season.

About the Blizzard

Last week, the Blizzard had a bye week, so they should also be rested and prepared for this road showdown in the Quad Cities. The week before that, the Blizzard battled hard against the Arizona Rattlers but fell short, 48-28. Quarterback Max Meylor scored a rushing touchdown and connected with T.J. Davis for another. Running back Jaylin Cagle had another strong game with two rushing touchdowns and also a one-handed catch that set up one of his scores. On defense, Green Bay made a few key plays, including a turnover on downs after a blocked field goal, and Momodou Mbye recovered a surprise onside kick. Despite all of that, Green Bay couldn't keep pace late in the game, and a fumble on a fourth-down run sealed their defeat. The Blizzard are led by their offense, which leads the league with 51.2 points per game, and averages 240.6 total yards per game, second best only behind the Rattlers. Quarterback Max Meylor has thrown for 1,983 yards while also rushing for 558 yards and 20 touchdowns, solidifying his spot in the MVP race.

Green Bay - Players to Watch

T.J. Davis / ATH - The former quarterback listed as an athlete is a huge weapon on the Blizzard offense, and it shows with his four-game touchdown streak and 18 total touchdowns on the season. Despite only having 28 total yards last time out against Quad City, he scored two touchdowns, so the Wheelers' defense will have to lock him down to lock down the Blizzard offense.

Nijul Canada / DB - A second-year defensive back, Canada may not be known for forcing turnovers, but his ability to fly around the field and make tackles makes him a threat to the Quad City offense. In two games against the Steamwheelers this year, Canada has recorded a total of 10.5 tackles and one tackle for loss.

Last Time Around....

The Steamwheelers and Blizzard last met on 5/10/25 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, which resulted in a 47-25 Green Bay win and was the first loss of the season for the sQUAD. Despite kicker Kyle Kaplan opening the scoring with a deuce on the opening kickoff, the offense struggled to find rhythm, plagued by early penalties, missed field goals, and multiple interceptions. Demry Croft, making his first start of the season at quarterback, threw for just 40 yards and added a rushing touchdown, while Daquan Neal entered in the second half and threw a touchdown to Jordan Vesey, who extended his scoring streak to three games. Jarrod Ware Jr. contributed 24 receiving yards. On defense, Bubba Arslanian led with 10 tackles, and KeShaun Moore added seven in the loss.

Additional Fan Experience

For every home game, fans are invited to participate in the Hayman's Ace Post-game Autograph Session, where they can meet their favorite players and coaches on the field!

Don't miss your chance to be part of the Steamwheelers' 2025 season at the Vibrant Arena! Get your tickets NOW at SteamwheelersFootball.com/TICKETS







Indoor Football League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.