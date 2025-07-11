Freight Sign Wide Receiver with NFL Experience

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Friday the addition of Isaiah Coulter before taking on the Iowa Barnstormers on Saturday.

The 6'2 receiver signed with the Massachusetts Pirates before this season. He played against the Freight this season with the Pirates on April 12. He had five receptions, one touchdown, and 36 yards, leading the team.

Coulter was drafted 171st overall by the Houston Texans in 2020, out of the University of Rhode Island. He appeared in just one game for the Texans before signing with the Chicago Bears the following year. He was activated from the practice squad in 2022 and played two games for the Bears before being released. Two days later he was signed by the Buffalo Bills and joined their practice squad.

After that, the Columbia, MD native went to the Arizona Cardinals and the Buffalo Bills. In the 2023 preseason, Coulter played in three games for Buffalo and had eight receptions for 112 yards.

He then went on to play for the DC Defenders in the UFL and multiple CFL teams.

Prior to that, at Rhode Island, Coulter played in 39 games making 26 starts. He finished with 132 receptions for 1,855 yards and 12 touchdowns.







