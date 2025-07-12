Freight Win Third Straight Against Barnstormers

July 12, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight headed to Iowa after their bye week to take on the Barnstormers. After a high scoring, back-and-forth game, the Freight took the 58-50 victory, giving them their first three-game win streak in franchise history.

FIRST QUARTER

Iowa got on the board first with a field goal by Gabriel Rui. The Freight followed that up with a touchdown by JT Stokes to take a 7-3 lead. The Barnstormers scored the next touchdown to make it 10-7 after a good kick by Rui.

On the Freight's next possession, the tush push got the ball in for a touchdown to make it 14-10 in favor of Fishers.

The Freight defense was able to hold Iowa scoreless to close out the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Khaleb Hood scored a touchdown for the Barnstormers next to make it 16-14 after a missed extra point kick.

Dominic Roberto scored his first touchdown with the Freight after somersaulting into the end zone. After a good kick by Calum Sutherland, Fishers took a 21-16 lead.

Quian Williams scored the next touchdown for the Barnstormers to put them up 23-21. This was the sixth lead change of the game.

Fishers quarterback Felix Harper, had a string of good running plays to get the Freight into the end zone before Freight newcomer Isaiah Coulter scored his first touchdown with the team.

After a good kick, the Freight led the Barnstormers 28-23 with about a minute to go in the half.

With 44 seconds left in the first half, Williams scored his second touchdown of the game to make it 29-28 after the Freight were able to block the extra point kick attempt.

JT Stokes scored his second touchdown of the game with just four seconds remaining in the second quarter. His jumping catch, over the boards, was confirmed as a touchdown, giving the Freight a 35-29 lead at the half.

THIRD QUARTER

Sutherland nailed a 39-yard field goal early in the third quarter to extend the Freight's lead to 38-29.

Raheem Harvey scored next for Iowa. His touchdown paired with a good kick from Rui made the score 38-36 with the Freight still in the lead.

Stokes scored another touchdown with under two minutes to go in the third quarter to extend the Freight's lead to 44-36.

FOURTH QUARTER

Williams matched Stokes with his third touchdown of the night to make it 44-42 after Iowa attempted a two-point conversion but did not succeed.

Josiah King caught the ball on the kickoff by the Barnstormers and was able to run it back for a touchdown to make it 51-42.

Felix Harper extended the Freight's lead with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. After he jumped into the end zone, Sutherland added the extra point to make it 58-42.

Williams scored his fourth touchdown of the night with about two minutes to go in the game. This brought the score to 58-50 after Williams scored a successful two-point conversion.

The Barnstormers could not come back in time, leading to the Freight's 58-50 victory and their third win in a row.







